Ryan Reynolds makes his contribution to 'Deadpool Leaks', see pics
Story highlights
Reynolds referred to the initial leak back in 2016 that hyped up the canned movie to such an extent that 20th Century Fox had to give it a go.
Reynolds referred to the initial leak back in 2016 that hyped up the canned movie to such an extent that 20th Century Fox had to give it a go.
Ryan Reynolds is the new entrant to the Deadpool leak saga. Reynolds shared his version of 'leaks' from the sets. In a series of photos, the actor has given a glimpse of some BTS moments from the sets of Deadpool 3. The actor shared the images on his profile on X.
Sharing a photograph of himself and Hugh Jackman having a pleasant chat with a Predator, he captioned, “Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops.”
#DeadpoolLeaks pic.twitter.com/sbJWcGyt3M— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2023
Reynolds referred to the initial leak back in 2016 that hyped up the canned movie to such an extent that 20th Century Fox had to give it a go.
He mentioned beginning with a leak about the initial leak back in 2016 that hyped up the canned movie enough for 20th Century Fox to give it a go.
Known for his wit and humour, Reynolds playfully joked about the recent leaks of set images that have been doing the rounds and shared doctored images. Despite the leaked spoilers during the film's shooting in the UK, indicating potential plot details and giving out details of the character's looks, Reynolds addressed the issue on December 6, 2023. He urged fans and websites to refrain from spreading spoilers while the film is still in production.
He emphasised the film's purpose of bringing joy to audiences and expressed the desire to preserve the magic for the finished product and the cinematic experience.
Reynolds acknowledged that while spoilers often stem from excitement, he hoped websites and social channels restraint in sharing such images.