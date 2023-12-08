Ryan Reynolds makes his contribution to 'Deadpool Leaks', see pics

Ryan Reynolds is the new entrant to the Deadpool leak saga. Reynolds shared his version of 'leaks' from the sets. In a series of photos, the actor has given a glimpse of some BTS moments from the sets of Deadpool 3. The actor shared the images on his profile on X.



Sharing a photograph of himself and Hugh Jackman having a pleasant chat with a Predator, he captioned, “Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops.”

Reynolds referred to the initial leak back in 2016 that hyped up the canned movie to such an extent that 20th Century Fox had to give it a go.