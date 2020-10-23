Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' to continue filming until early 2021

Robert Pattinson starrer ‘The Batman’ will continue filming until 2021 according to latest reports on the tentpole. The production of the film is said to reach completion by the month of February.

Filming was earlier suspended after the pandemic put a halt on the world and then after the lead actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. Filming later resumed post his recovery and continues in the Chicago. The first leg of the film was shot in the UK where the main cast and crew are currently stationed. See pics from sets in Chicago aka Gotham City.

‘The Batman’ was originally slated to release on June 25, 2021 but was later pushed to October 1 and then finally settled on the March 2022 release date.

Apart from Robert Pattinson, the film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.