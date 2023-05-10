Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child at 79: 'Just had a baby'

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has welcomed his seventh child at 79. During a recent interview promoting his new film About My Father, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that he had "just had a baby." De Niro corrected an interviewer who suggested he only had six children, telling her it is now "seven, actually."



De Niro’s rep confirmed the baby to The Associated Press, adding that no other details or statements are expected, including the name of the mother.



De Niro has been romantically linked to Tiffany Chen for several years. The paparazzi clicked the pair last month exiting Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with Billy Crystal and Harvey Keitel. Chen had a visible baby bump.



De Niro already shares two children with his first wife, Taxi Driver co-star Diahnne Abbott, and two more with socialite Grace Hightower, from whom he separated in 2018.



He also had twin sons with model Toukie Smith, whom he dated in the late 1980s and early 1990s.



At present, De Niro is promoting his new comedy film About My Father, which will be released in US theaters on May 26.



Regularly voted among the greatest actors of his generation, De Niro won two Academy Awards before he was 40.



In his later career he has found popular, if not always critical, success with family-friendly comedies, including Meet the Parents with Ben Stiller, and The Big Wedding with Diane Keaton.



Other Hollywood and entertainment stars who became fathers again later in life include George Lucas, at 69, and Charlie Chaplin and Mick Jagger -- both at 73.