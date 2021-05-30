Ricky Gervais 'shocked & appalled' following misconduct allegations against Charlie Hanson

Comedian and host Ricky Gervais is speaking out about his frequent collaborator and 'After Life' producer Charlie Hanson sexual assault allegations.

Hanson was accused of sexual misconduct by 11 women, according to a report in the UK newspaper The Times.



In a statement, Gervais said, “I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly,”



Recently, television producer Charlie has been removed from the Netflix series 'After Life' following an anonymous email containing historical allegations about a producer.



“On Monday, we received an anonymous email containing historical allegations about a producer on one of our titles,” a rep for the streamer said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Whilst the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately removed him from the production and referred the matter to the police.”



Hanson, whose producing credits include two seasons of Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s BBC and HBO comedy 'Extras' as well as 'Cemetery Junction', denies the allegations.



“Our client is shocked and appalled by these historical and false allegations of improper conduct towards women. He maintains that he has never acted inappropriately on any production, or at all, and has never had any complaints made about his conduct over the course of many decades in the media industry.” His solicitor said in a statement.