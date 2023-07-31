Richa Chadha spotted with British actor William Moseley on the sets of Aaina

Richa Chadha was spotted in London shoot for her much anticipated international debut Aaina. A photograph from the film's set has been doing the rounds of social media. In the photo, Richa Chadha stands side by side with her co-actor, William Moseley, known for his remarkable portrayal in the Narnia franchise.

Aaina marks an exciting Indo-British collaboration, bringing together talent from both nations to create a cinematic experience like no other. The production of Aaina is in the capable hands of Big Cat Films Limited (UK), helmed by producers Geeta Bhalla and PJ Singh. Currently, the film is in full swing of production in the bustling streets of London, where the leading duo were captured with their director, Markus Meedt,

The film Aaina marks the directorial debut of Markus Meedt who has directed acclaimed short films, including Shelter and Anonymous and episodes of mini-series Let’s Get Macho.



Aaina delves into the realms of drama, exploring the profound consequences of the cycle of violence, not only within cultures but also on individuals, portraying the gripping effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. The film will be shot in the UK largely and also in India.