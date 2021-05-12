Regina King to direct ‘Bitter Root’ adaptation of Image Comics Series

Regina King is set to direct and produce the feature adaptation of ‘Bitter Root’, the acclaimed Image Comics series created by David F. Walker & Sanford Greene and indie veteran Chuck Brown.

It will be produced by Regina King with Reina King via their Royal Ties banner, alongside Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian of Proximity Media. Walker, Greene, Brown and Drapetomedia’s Sean Owolo will executive produce.

The story is set during the vibrant Harlem Renaissance of 1924, when a fractured family of once-great monster hunters faces an unimaginable evil that descends upon New York City. For generations, the Sangeryes have hunted and cured those infected by a supernatural force that feeds off the prejudice of the era, transforming human beings into hideous monsters. With most of the family dead, and the surviving Sangeryes at odds between saving or killing the creatures, they must overcome the wounds of the past in the hopes of thwarting an invasion.