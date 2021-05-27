Regé-Jean Page talks about 'Bridgerton' exit, James Bond & 'Black Panther 2' casting

Rege Jean Page, the star who has been in the headline since his breakthrough Netflix show 'Bridgerton' released broke many hearts when it was announced that he will not be reprising his role of Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset in the upcoming season of the show. After becoming the heartthrob and internet sensation there has been a rumour about him taking the role of James Bond post the ecit of Daniel Craig and becoming a Marvel superhero by starring in the highly anticipated 'Black Panther' sequel film



In a recent interaction with Variety, Page cleared all the rumous in the air and talked about his famous yet shocking 'Bridgerton' exit.

When asked if he was nervous about leaving the role of the Duke of Hastings behind, he said, “Not at all, because that’s what was meant. Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne. I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending.”



He also compared his exit to leaving high school, ''You’re afraid of the unknown, thinking, ‘Oh, my god, I’m never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,’ and then you do''.



Addressing rumours of starring in James Bond after Danial Craige exit or in the MCU 'Black Panther 2', he said,

“I spend a lot of time at the moment talking about what other people are saying about me, as opposed to anything I’m actually doing…I can’t talk about the B-word [Bond], because I’ve got nothing to say on the B-word. I can’t talk about which jobs I’m not doing, because I’m not doing them, [but] I’m very happy with the work I am doing. I’ve been a huge fan of the types of movies that the MCU has been putting out, that have made it possible to do the kind of work I’m doing now, both directly and indirectly — with the Russos and with the genre that I’m working in with John and Jonathan [Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who wrote Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming].”



Page has some good projects in his bags including starring in the Netflix action-thriller 'The Gray Man', due to hit theatres in 2022, as well as the 'Dungeons & Dragons' movie.



"It’s a brilliant job. I’m literally paying my mortgage by fighting imaginary dragons,” he excitedly said.