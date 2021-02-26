Rebel Wilson to star in, produce 'Senior Year' comedy

Actress Rebel Wilson is set to produce and star in high school comedy ‘Senior Year’ for Paramount Players.

The film will be directed by Alex Hardcastle. It will be about a cheerleader who wakes from a 20-year coma and returns to high school to earn the prom queen crown that she missed the first time around.

Brandon Scott Jones has written the script for the comedy.

Rebel Wilson recently starred in Takia Waititi's ‘Jojo Rabbit’, the Nazi satire that also featured Scarlett Johansson, and in New Line’s ensemble rom-com ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, which also starred Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra.