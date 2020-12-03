'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast tests positive for COVID-19: Report

After pausing production of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recently, it has come to light that there's been a severe COVID-19 outbreak among the cast and crew of the show.

According to TMZ, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley have all tested positive for COVID-19. The positive tests come just a week after production was shut down due to a crew member's positive test.

The report claims that none of the three women has "serious symptoms" and all are recovering at home. It's believed that they are nearing the end of their COVID-19 battles.

Sources quickly added that the women contracted the virus from hanging out together and not from filming.



'RHOBH' filming began filming its newest season five weeks ago. At the time of the production halt, none of the Season 11 `Housewives` - including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, or Crystal Kung Minkoff - have spoken out about the situation.



However, the 51-year-old star Richards shared on her Instagram Stories on Thursday that she was "not feeling well." She did not reveal whether she tested positive. Earlier, the LA County Department of Health reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 6,124. In mid-November, Page Six reported that filming was shut down on 'The Real Housewives of Altanta' when a production member tested positive for COVID-19.