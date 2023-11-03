Prison Break to get a new lease of life as showrunner reveals plans of revival
The Prison Break was one of the most successful shows of its time.
Prison Break is getting a new update. Hulu recently revealed that the streamer is working on an update on the popular show. While it's all in the early stages of development on a new iteration of the show, what’s certain is that the story will not follow the central characters from the original show but will be set in the same world. So big goodbye to famous characters played by actors Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell in the original.
Reports suggest that it will still be a series. The original showrunner Elgin James will write the script and serve as executive producer alongside Dawn Olmstead, Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz.
The new probable series comes from 20th Television, which produced the original.
For the unversed, Prison Break premiered on Fox in 2005 and centered on Michael Scofield (Miller), a structural engineer who commits armed robbery in order to be sentenced to a term in the same prison where his brother, Lincoln Burrows (Purcell) is incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit. Michael has an elaborate escape plan to free Lincoln, which eventually drags in other inmates too. The show is about their great escape plan, how it pans out in the end, and controversies surrounding the central characters. The show was one of the most successful shows of its time.