Prison Break to get a new lease of life as showrunner reveals plans of revival

Prison Break is getting a new update. Hulu recently revealed that the streamer is working on an update on the popular show. While it's all in the early stages of development on a new iteration of the show, what’s certain is that the story will not follow the central characters from the original show but will be set in the same world. So big goodbye to famous characters played by actors Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell in the original.

Reports suggest that it will still be a series. The original showrunner Elgin James will write the script and serve as executive producer alongside Dawn Olmstead, Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz.

The new probable series comes from 20th Television, which produced the original.