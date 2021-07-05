Post prison release, Bill Cosby to do comedy tour next?

After being in the center of a storm as Bill Cosby, USA’s popular comedian, raked up #MeToo and then came out as a free man recently, he is apparently ready to move on.

There are reports that suggest Bill Cosby is considering returning to the comedy scene. He has reportedly been approached by comedy club owners and a number of promoters and he could probably be considering a comedy tour in the near future.

Bill Cosby, 83, was freed after serving more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence at a state prison following dozens of women accusing him of rape and sexual assault. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided that a “non-prosecution agreement” the actor struck with a previous prosecutor should have prevented him from being charged in a case that stemmed from a 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story,” Cosby said in a statement. “I have always maintained my innocence.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents several Bill Cosby's accusers, has also warned that the comedian could face new defamation claims should he embark on a tour where he claims vindication and casts his accusers in a negative light.

