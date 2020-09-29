Post boycott calls for 'Mulan', Disney film to premiere in India on this date

Disney’s new film ‘Mulan’ is ready to come to India amid calls for boycott of the film. After a lacklustre reception in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy activists have been leading calls to boycott the movie and Chinese authorities having asked major media outlets not to cover the film's release in the wake of the uproar -- it's ready to release in India.

Premiering on Disney+Hotstar in India, the live-adaptation of Mulan will release on December 4.

It reimagines the tale of China’s legendary warrior that comes to life by director Niki Caro. The film will tell the story of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

‘Mulan’ will be available to all existing subscribers at no extra cost in English on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. It will also be available in Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Mulan features a celebrated international cast Yifei Liu (Mulan), Donnie Yen (Commander Tung); Tzi Ma (Zhou), Jason Scott Lee (Böri Khan), Yoson An (Honghui), Ron Yuan (Sergeant Qiang) with Gong Li (Xianniang) and Jet Li (Emperor).

As for the worldwide controversry, the criticism has focused on the movie being partly filmed in Xinjiang, where China`s clamp-down on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims has been criticised by some governments and rights groups. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, the star of the movie, mainland Chinese-born actress Liu Yifei, has angered democracy supporters after showing support for Hong Kong police in a social media post last year.