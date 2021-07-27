Pokemon live-action series in works at Netflix

Pokemon fan since childhood Photograph:( AFP )
If you love Pokemon, then this news is for you as makers announce a live-action Pokemon series that will stream on Netflix.
Love Pokemon? A live-action Pokemon series is in works at Netflix.
Based on the popular trading cards and video games, the series is currently in early development at the streaming channel.
Incidentally, Netflix is home to several episodes of the Pokemon anime series.
Prior to this TV series announcement, there is also a film titled ‘Detective Pikachu’ that released in 2019. The film starred Ryan Reynolds and grossed $433 million worldwide.