Pixar to release 'Soul'-themed animated short on Disney+

Soul-themed new Pixar animated short film is on its way. The new animated short will debut on April 30 on Disney+.

It will be a prequel to the events in Soul as the story follows the skeptical soul 22, voiced by Tina Fey, long before she met Soul protagonist Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx in Soul).

For the short, Soul editor Kevin Nolting will step into the director's chair. “While making Soul, we talked about the why of a new soul not wanting to live on Earth, but it didn’t ultimately belong in that movie,” said Nolting and added, "22 vs. Earth was a chance to explore some of the unanswered questions we had about why 22 was so cynical. As a fairly cynical person myself, it felt like perfect material.”

In the new short, 22 defies the rules of The Great Before and refuses to go to Earth, enlisting a gang of five other new souls in her attempt at rebellion. “I think the new souls make the short so fun—the contrast of their pure innocence and delight with the cynical expectations of 22,” said Nolting.