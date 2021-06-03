Phoebe Dynevor reveals how Rege-Jean Page will be part of 'Bridgerton' S2

Rege Jean Page's' exit from Bridgerton was a heartbreak for all the fans out there. Now, Phoebe Dynevor, who played Reges love interest in the Netflix season 1 is talking about Page's exit and how season two will be all different from the first part.



Although, Simon, the Duke of Hastings will not be seen in the series, but his character will still have a big presence. “I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot,” she shared, adding that fans will see “see the baby.”



Talking about how season 2 is based on the Bridgerton family, Dynevor says in an interview with The Wrap, "It’s definitely different."



“And I’ve said it before, but I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling’s journey. And it might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much,” she continued.



“But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out,” she added.



“And no two seasons will be the same and they’ll have a different excitement,” Dynevor said. “And I think every season is just going to be really different and magical in its own way. And that’s honestly what I think is so brilliant about what Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen have created. There’s not many TV series that do that, that focus on different characters every season. But I think every season is going to have its own magic, which is great.”



The forthcoming season of the show will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's elder brother and his journey to find love. The storyline is based on author Julia Quinn’s 'The Viscount Who Loved Me.'



The first season was a massive hit and became Netflix's most-watched show after few weeks of its release. The S1 focused on the romance between Daphne and Simon, the role which Rege-Jean Page played, who unfortunately is not returning in the second season.



For the unversed, the period-drama will be back for a third and fourth series, Netflix has confirmed.