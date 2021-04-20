Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar cast in Netflix's 'Spaceman'

The list of actors cast in Netflix’s ‘Spaceman’ continues to grow as the makers rope in Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar for the project.

The duo also join 2 time Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan in the movie along with lead Adam Sandler.

‘Chernobyl’ filmmaker Johan Renck is directing ‘Spaceman’, which is based on the Jaroslav Kalfar novel Spaceman of Bohemia. C

In the movie, Adam Sandler is an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust as he finds his earthly life falling to pieces. He turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

Meanwhile, Paul Dano will also be seen in Warner Bros. upcoming ‘The Batman’ reboot from Matt Reeves as The Riddler. As for Kunal Nayyar, he stared on hist comedy show ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and took six SAG nominations. He is currently starring in and shooting the AppleTV+ series ‘Suspicion’.