Pamela Anderson reveals she still has her iconic red swimsuit from 'Baywatch': Still fits

If 'Baywatch' is ever re-made, Pamela Anderson can easily still be a part of it. In a recent interview, Pamela revealed that she still has one swimsuit from the show and she still manages to fit in it.



"I had a couple back then. Now I only have one," she told ET Canada of the classic red swimsuits she wore as Casey Jean Parker, over two decades ago. "I put it on every once in a while. It still fits," she excitedly shared.



Pamela's iconic red swimsuit was loved by one and all and in her memoir, 'Love, Pamela', the star recalled how she found a homeless woman in her home once wearing one of the swimsuits when her children were young.



"She must have gotten the Baywatch bathing suit from my bedroom. It scared me to think how long she had been there or that she might have been in my room while I slept. Or near the boys ever," she wrote. "The police took her away, asking me if I wanted my bathing suit back. I said, 'No, that’s OK,' but thanked them for asking."



At the premiere for her documentary "Pamela, a love story," Anderson wore a red-spandex dress reminiscent of her character's bathing suit, much to the excitement of the fans.