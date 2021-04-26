Oscars 2021: 'Where were you while we were filming?' 'Minari' star Youn Yuh-jung asks producer Brad Pitt in her winning speech

Youn Yuh-jung created history as she became the first Korean actress to win an Oscar on Sunday night. Young Yuh-jung's performance in 'Minari' fetched her the Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars 2021. And much like her performance, her acceptance speech won hearts.



The actress was presented the award by 'Minari's' co-producer Brad Pitt. As she went up on stage, she gushed about seeing Brad Pitt and said, "Mr Pitt, finally...nice to meet you! Where were you while we were filming? It’s a great honour to meet you."



The actress also set the record straight about how her name was mispronounced by everyone. "As you know, I’m from Korea, and actually my name is Youn Yuh-jung and in most of Europe, people call me “Yoh Yun” and some of them call me “Yuh Yun” but tonight you are all forgiven.”

The actress recalled that she had watched the ceremony for years on television back in her home country, South Korea. "Me being here by myself, I cannot believe I’m here. Ok, let me pull myself together. Thank you. Tremendous thanks to the Academy members who voted for me and in this speech as they usually say. Thank you to the wonderful Minari family: Steve (Yeun), (Lee) Isaac (Chung), (Han) Ye-ri, and Noel (Kate Cho), Alan (Kim) we became a family. And most of all—above all—Lee Isaac Chung, without him, I wouldn’t be here tonight. He was our captain and my director, so thanks to you. Too many thanks to you,” Yuh-jung said.

Watch the full speech here: Young Yuh-jung

She also mentioned how honoured she was to be nominated in the category with other actresses. "See, I don’t believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close? I’ve been watching her so many performances. All the nominees—five nominees—we are the winners for different movies; we play a different role. So we cannot compete with each other. Maybe I’m luckier than you. Also maybe this is American hospitality for a Korean actor.”



The actress also thanked her two sons and said they made her “go out and work," and the audience laughed and conlcuded her speech by saying, "This is the result, because mommy worked so hard," pointing at the golden statue.