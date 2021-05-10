Oscar-winning film 'Minari' to release on Amazon Prime on this date

Oscar-winning Korean film ‘Minari’ will soon land on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

The digital premiere for the much-talked-about film will be on May 11, 2021.

The film made buzz at Oscars 2021 after it was nominated in six different categories out of which it won one award -- Youn Yuh-jung for Best Supporting Actress. The film also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language film. Minari also earned six nominations at the 74th British Academy Film Award.

Minari’s plot revolves around a South Korean immigrant family, trying to make it in the rural United States in the 1980s. This film stars Steven Yeun and is written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Minari is also known to have a semi-autobiographical take on Chung’s upbringing too.

