Oscar winning film 'Avatar' to re-release in theatres on this date

Ahead of the release of the much anticipated 'Avatar: The Way of Water', the prequel of the film - Academy award-winning 2009 epic adventure 'Avatar' will be re-release in theatres.



Directed by James Cameron, 'Avatar' was released in theatres 13 years ago and will now return to theatres on September 23rd this year. The film will be re-released in theatres in India three months prior to the release of its sequel - 'Avatar: The Way of Water' which hits theatres globally on December 16, 2022.



The move to re-release the original film has been done to acclimatise the audience with the storyline and the characters.



The 2009 movie is coming back to theatres for two weeks starting September 23rd and will be shown in "all formats," including IMAX, 4K / HDR, and -- of course -- 3D.

The second instalment - 'Avatar: The Way of Water' will be released by 20th Century Studios in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



The makers unveiled the teaser of the film in May this year. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.



'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.