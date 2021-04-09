Oscar-nominated movie 'The Father' featuring Anthony Hopkins slated to release in India on this date

Oscar-nominated film `The Father` starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman will soon release in India. The film is making its way to Indian theatres on April 23 this year.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle on Friday. He tweeted, "IN CINEMAS, 23 APRIL 2021... #PVR Pictures to release #AcademyAward nominated #TheFather - starring #AnthonyHopkins and #OliviaColman - in #India on 23 April 2021."

In the film, protagonist Anthony (Hopkins) interacts with daughter Anne (Colman) and other characters who give him conflicting accounts of the past and present. Like Anthony, the audience has to solve the puzzle of what`s real and whose truth should be believed.

The Florian Zeller directorial, which is an adaptation of his 2014 play, has collected six Oscar nominations this year.



As per Deadline, `The Father` made the Best Picture nominees list and garnered adapted screenplay nominations for Zeller and his longtime translation partner Christopher Hampton, and for Hopkins, making him the oldest acting nominee in Academy history.



There were also nominations for supporting actress Colman, production designer Peter Francis with set decorator Cathy Featherstone, and editor Yorgos Lamprinos.