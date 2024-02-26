Once Upon a Time actor Chris Gauthier dead at 48

Canadian actor Chris Gauthier, who featured in Once Upon a Time, Smallville and Eureka, has passed away. The actor's management revealed he died on February 23 due to a short illness. He was 48. The actor is survived by his wife and children. In a statement posted to Facebook, TriStar Appearances’ Chad Colvin confirmed the news and said, “When his wife reached out to me yesterday with the news, I wept tears of disbelief for hours. It’s taken me til now to fully mentally and emotionally steel myself to write this."

Chad did not specify the exact cause of Gauthier's death



“Chris was the literal textbook definition of a character actor. You may not have known his name but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was onscreen, you were in for a helluva ride. Whether he was standing toe-to-toe against Clark Kent on Smallville as the Toyman (pictured), tormenting Dean on Supernatural, on deck with Hook as Smee in Once Upon A Time or in guest roles in the countless other productions he was in, he ALWAYS gave it his all when the camera was rolling,” the statement continued.



Apart from the roles that Chad highlighted, Gauthier’s other TV credits included Harper’s Island, Sanctuary, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Legends of Tomorrow, Charmed and Joe Pickett.



Gauthier also featured in films like in 40 Days and 40 Nights, Agent Cody Banks and Freddy vs. Jason.



Tributes pour in



Soon after the news of his death was shared on social media, Gauthier's friend Corrine Wright wrote in a Facebook post that the actor had worked with stars such as Anthony Hopkins and Robin Williams, as well as “a host of other actors who all speak very highly of how great a person he was.”



Colin O’Donoghue, who played Hook in “Once Upon a Time” opposite Gauthier, paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, “Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!”