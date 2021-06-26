Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire join Brad Pitt in Damian Chazelle's 'Babylon'

Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming movie 'Babylon'- an ode to Hollywood's golden age starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie is now adding more star cast. The project also marks Pitt and Robbie's second project together since starring in Quentin Tarantino's Academy Award-winning 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.



The movie is getting bigger and recently added, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Spike Jonze and Phoebe Tonkin to the movie. Chazelle has penned the screenplay and is attached to direct the movie, which hails from the studios of Paramount Pictures.



The movie also starring Robbie, Pitt and Diego Calva, along with Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston is slated to go before cameras next week in L.A.



No character details for any of the new cast or the previously announced cast have been revealed, exact plot details are also currently under wraps, but the story is said to be set during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s.



As per the THR, ''Babylon explores the rise and fall of multiple characters. Around town, the project has been described as 'The Great Gatsby on steroids'.''



Paramount is planning a platformed release, opening on select theatres on Dec. 25, 2022, before going far and wide on Jan. 6, 2023.