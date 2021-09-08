Olivia Munn is expecting her first child with beau John Mulaney

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are expecting their first child together. Mulaney revealed during the Late Night with Seth Meyers broadcast Tuesday.



The soon-to-be parents are reportedly very 'excited' for this new phase in life.



"They are both extremely excited about the baby," said a source to an entertainment portal. "They couldn't be happier."

During his appearance on the talk show, Mulaney said he and Munn, 41 are both "really, really happy" about the new addition to their family.



Mulaney told Meyers that he was "nervous" to disclose the big news that he is going to be a dad. Leading up to the reveal, the comedian recounted the challenging year he had faced, which included going to rehab, relapsing and moving out of his home that he shared with ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.



He added, "in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."



"She's kind of held my hand (through everything)," he added. "And we're having a baby together."



"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," he further added.

Munn and Mulaney's started dating earlier this year.