Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs diagnosed with tonsil cancer; informs fans

Bonehead aka Paul Arthurs of Oasis band has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. Informing fans, he wrote, “Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I have been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. But the good news is it’s treatable and I will be starting a course of treatment soon. I will keep you posted how it is going.”

Bonehead was supposed to perform with Liam Gallagher at scheduled concerts in Manchester and Knebworth this summer.

After Paul’s announcement, Liam Gallagher tweeted: “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing [the Oasis song] Colombia.”

Liam Gallagher and Paul Arthurs co-founded Oasis, originally calling themselves the Rain. They then got Liam Gallagher’s brother Noel into the group and changed the band’s name.