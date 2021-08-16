Not together anymore! Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor split amid distance rumours

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are not together anymore. They called it quits after dating for five months. Reportedly, the distance got to them.

The ‘Bridgerton’ actress and comedian were last seen together in the UK in July as they attended a Wimbledon match. However, recently, Phoebe took a trip with her friends instead of flying to Pete raising alarms. A source claims that they were trying to make it work but the distance “put a strain” on their relationship.

The source was quoted: “It was wild while it lasted... But the distance has put a strain on them. They will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won't recover.”

The couple had busy lives as Phoebe Dynevor was busy filming series two of Bridgerton in the UK while Pete Davidson is occupied with Saturday Night Live in the US as well as filming a movie called ‘Meet Cute’. It is also thought that travel restrictions have added a further pressure to their romance as it isn't easy to just 'jump on a plane' and see each other.