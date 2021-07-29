No way! Simon Cowell cancels 'The X Factor' after 17 years

In a rather sad news update, Simon Cowell has cancelled ‘The X Factor’, the popular British reality show after 17 years of it successfully running on TV.

Created by Simon Cowell, The X Factor began broadcasting on September 4, 2004 with 445 episodes broadcast over fifteen series as of December 2, 2018.

The music competition show was produced by Fremantle's Thames and Cowell's production company Syco Entertainment. It was broadcasted on ITV from 2004 to 2018.

Confirming the development, an ITV spokesperson said, "There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage."

The announcement comes months after Cowell announced that he will produce a new musical game show called ‘Walk The Line’ with ITV.