'No Time To Die' star Lashana Lynch joins Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’

Actor of 'Captain Marvel' and 'No Time To Die' Lashana Lynch is all set to star in Viola Davis new historical film 'The Woman King'.



Lashana, who will be seen in the upcoming James Bond movie will play a charming veteran warrior.



The movie from TriStar Pictures is being helmed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed 'The Old Guard'. 'The Underground Railroad' star Thuso Mbedu is also part of the movie as one of the headliners.

The movie is inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.



As per the THR, the story follows Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honour, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.



Dana Stevens wrote the original screenplay with the current draft being by Stevens and Prince-Bythewood.

In a statement, Prince said: "Lashana is next level dope. Not just her incredible chops, but who she projects to the world. She embodies these true-life warriors and we are so lucky she is coming to play."



There are no details about the release date of the film.



Meanwhile, Lynch is set to star in the feature adaptation of the musical 'Matilda' for Netflix.