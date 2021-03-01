No, Amber Heard has not been fired from 'Aquaman 2'; read details

It was earlier reported that Amber Heard has been fired from ‘Aquaman 2’ but looks like she’s still very much a part of the superhero film.

There were rumours that she has been dropped from the film. This seems to have stepped from her ugly legal battle with ex Johnny Depp. A report in The Hollywood Reporter states that they know for sure that Amber is a part of the project.

In the upcoming film, Amber Heard will be seen playing Xebellian princess Mera in the DCEU, ever since her first appearance in 2017’s ‘Justice League’. She went on to have a meatier part in 2018’s ‘Aquaman’ and will be seen reprising that part in ‘Aquaman 2’ for Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’.

Scheduled tentatively for release in 2022, ‘Aquaman 2’ will have Jason Momoa return as the DCEU hero. The plot has been kept under the wraps at the moment.