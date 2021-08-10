Nicole Kidman reveals how husband Keith Urban reacts to her sex scenes

Nicole Kidman says husband Keith Urban is okay about her romantic scenes. Kidman recently spoke to a portal and revealed that how Urban is unfazed about her sex scenes.



"My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," she said.



"He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes. He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in," Kidman explained, adding with a laugh, "He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing."



Kidman and Urban, 53, tied the knot in June 2006, during a ceremony in Sydney.



In an earlier interview, Kidman had revealed that she knew he was the one in less than six months of knowing him. They first met at an event in LA in 2005.



"It was my (38th) birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 am. on my stoop in New York," Kidman said. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.' "



"It was pretty intense," Kidman remembered. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.' "



Kidman also shares daughter Isabella Jane, 28, and son Connor Antony, 26, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 59.