Nicole Kidman makes a rare appearance with daughters and husband for Golden Globes 2021

It was a family get together at Nicole Kidman’s house with husband Keith Urban as she attended the gala event of Golden Globes 2021 with kids, Sunday and Faith in a rare appearance.

Dressed up in a Louis Vuitton gown beside her husband Keith Urban and daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret who are in all, 12 and 10, the Hollywood actress turned up the glam.

While the daughters wore white dresses, Nicole Kidman wore a black sleeveless gown and husband was suited in a black power dresser with white shirt and black tie. The foursome looked happy as they became a part of the iconic Golden Globes 2021 event that was held virtually for most parts. Only a few celebs attended the red carpet owing to the pandemic and even the hosts for the event Tina and Amy logged in from different coasts.

Nicole Kidman was recently applauded for her work in 'Undoing' series with Hugh Grant.