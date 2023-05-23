New trailer of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny out! Harrison Ford back as the iconic hero

The greatest hero is back one last time for a fitting finale. A brand new trailer of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released by makers on Tuesday and it gives a fair glimpse of the adventure that is about to begin with famous archaeologist Indiana Jones.



Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the fifth instalment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise. The film is perhaps the most anticipated film of the season and just had a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The film has been directed by James Mangold.



Ford, 80, reprises his role as the iconic action hero in the film's final film. Ford first played the iconic character in 1981 in the film Raiders of the Lost Ark. The film's success helped Ford attain superstardom.



Nearly four decades later, Ford comes back to play the role with a little bit of help from CGI which was used to de-age him in the film. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.