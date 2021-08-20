'Never Have I Ever' renewed for season 3 at Netflix

The highly-acclaimed Netflix comedy series 'Never Have I Ever' has been renewed for the third season. The renewal comes a month after the premiere of season two of the series.



The streaming giant announced during its virtual summer Television Critics Association press tour.



In a joint statement, co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher said, ''We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamoured to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,”



The cast includes Maitreyee Ramakrishnan as Devi, Darren Barnet as Paxton, Jaren Lewison as Ben, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini, and Ramona Young as Eleanor.



'Never Have I Ever' centres on the complicated life of Devi (Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. She’s an overachieving high school sophomore with a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. The new season will see Devi continuing to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.



The show is currently streaming on Netflix.