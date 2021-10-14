Netflix's 'You' renewed for season 4 ahead of season 3 premiere

Ahead of the anticipated season 3 premiere, Netflix made the major announcement of Joe Goldberg returning again with the new season of 'You'.



The streaming giant has renewed the hit drama series for the fourth season. Casting news for the new season will be announced later. Making the announcement on their social media handle, they wrote, "We've got some news for you. YOU has been renewed for Season 4!''

Hey, you.

We've got some news for you. YOU has been renewed for Season 4! 🧢 pic.twitter.com/VUMDjswuMP — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 13, 2021 ×

Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, the series based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, is developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti.



Both serve as executive producers with Gamble also serving as showrunner. “Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view,” said Gamble as per Variety.

“And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.”



Season 3 will see Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, and Saffron Burrows returning as lead cast members and now Joe is the dad to baby boy Henry and along with his wife Love, he has moved to the suburbs in the Northern California enclave of Madre Linda. But, as Joe is trying to be a normal dad and husband, he finds his new love interest in a neighbour and is obsessed with her... again!



'You' premiered on Netflix in 2018 and become instant hit. Season 3 begins streaming from October 15 on Netflix.