Netflix's Thai cave rescue miniseries announces show runners

Netflix announced showrunners for its next miniseries which will be based on Thai cave rescue that became a huge topic of discussion after 12 young footballers and their coach were caught in one of the caves in Thailand and a rescue operation had to be put in place to bring them back home to safety.

The miniseries will be taken care of by ‘Designated Survivor’ duo Dana Ledoux Miller and Michael Russell Gunn.

Netflix also revealed the cast for the series which includes local actors, including one who starred in a Thai dramatization of the story. The series is an adaptation of the Tham Luang cave rescue story that gripped the world, which saw 12 young footballers and their coach – known as the Wild Boars – rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand after more than two weeks.

“Beam” Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote will star as Coach Ek, while the 12 rescued boys will be played by Thai newcomers: Pratya Patong, Thanaphong Kanthawong, Songpol Kanthawong, Thanawut Chetuku, Thapanot Huttaprasu, Chakkaphat Sisat, Thanapat Phungpumkaew, Teerapat Somkaew, Rattapoom Nakeesathid, Watcharaphol Poungsawan, Apisit Saengchan, and Aphisit Yookham.

Ledoux Miller and Russell Gunn will also exec produce the series alongside Thai producer “Baz” Nattawut Poonpiriya, who will direct the first episode and Kevin Tancharoen (Warrior), who will also helm.

The limited series will shoot in northern Thailand and will air next year.

