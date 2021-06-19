Netflix orders new comedy series on Lakers, Jeanie Buss & Mindy Kaling to produce

Netflix is coming up with a new series.

The streaming giant has ordered a new untitled comedy series that will focus on the Lakers’ front office.



Netflix has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of the sports.

American sitcom 'Modern Family' writer Elaine Ko will pen the script, executive produce and will serve as showrunner of the upcoming untitled series



Jeanie Buss, the President of the Los Angeles Basketball team- The Lakers along with actor Mindy Kaling will produce the series. As per Deadline, the workplace comedy follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side. This show marks Kaling's second show with Netflix, as she recently co-created teen drama 'Never Have I Ever'. She is also the showrunner and executive producer of the series second season.



It is the third Lakers-based projects curruntly in the works. The comedy series joins the upcoming 1980s Lakers drama series on HBO, the show has since assembled the star cast, including- John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Bo Burnham as Larry Bird, and Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss. and a docuseries about the past four decades of the Lakers on Hulu.