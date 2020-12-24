Netflix moves up 'Cobra Kai' premiere date

Cobra Kai is set to get a third season soon as Netflix has moved up the premiere date by a week. It will now be dropped on New Year’s Day rather than January 8.

The announcement was accompanied by a video of William Zabka changing the release date on the show's Netflix landing page.

Netflix picked up Cobra Kai after the first two seasons streamed on YouTube when the latter got out of the long-form scripted business. Netflix has renewed the series, a continuation of the Karate Kid movies, through a fourth season.

Season three of Cobra Kai will pick up in the aftermath of a violent fight between members of Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence's (Zabka) rival dojos.