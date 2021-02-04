Netflix acquires worldwide rights to Sundance title 'Passing'

Netflix has acquired the rights for Sundance title ‘Passing’.

It is directed by Rebecca Hall and stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga.

Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, ‘Passing’ movie follows two African-American women who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York.

The film also stars André Holland, Bill Camp and Alexander Skarsgard.

It’s produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Margot Hand and Hall.