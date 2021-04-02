Naya Rivera to posthumously voice this character in the animated 'Batman' film

Naya Rivera's last project is going to be an animated film. Rivera will posthumously voice Catwoman in the upcoming animated feature 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One'.



Rivera had given her voice to the character prior to her death. The former 'Glee' actress died due to drowning in July 2020.



Reports state that the film will come out in two parts- with first part coming out in summer. 'Supernatural' star Jensen Ackles will voice Batman/Bruce Wayne in the film.



Based on the 1996 comic book from writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale, 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One' tells the story of a Dark Knight early in his career dealing with a mysterious killer named Holiday, who is terrorizing people of Gotham.



According to reports, the comic book had influenced Christopher Nolan while he was making the 'Dark Knight' trilogy.



Other cast members include, Josh Duhamel, as Harvey Dent/Two-Face along with Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, and Alastair Duncan as Alfred.