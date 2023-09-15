Natalie Portman: To say that a female director has a particular gaze is reductive of women’s individuality

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman doesn’t believe in the concept of “female gaze”. While she is a firm believer in feminism, in an interview with Vanity Fair France for the magazine’s 10-year anniversary, she opened up about why she doesn’t like the idea and argued, “to say that a female director has a particular gaze is reductive of women’s individuality and points of view.”

“Female directors should have the same opportunities as their male counterparts. But the experience of working with a director has to do with the individual and it doesn’t relate to gender,” Natalie Portman said. The actress has recently relocated to Paris with her husband Benjamin Millepied and their two children.

In discussion with the magazine, she also discussed her upcoming project May December, directed by Todd Haynes. She co-produces the feature via her banner MountainA. In the film, Natalie plays a character named Elizabeth Berry, who is a famous actress preparing for a role who travels to Savannah to meet Gracie (Julianne Moore), a character loosely inspired by Mary Kay Letourneau. During her stay, Elizabeth develops ambivalent feelings towards Gracie and her 30-something husband Joe, with whom she started having an unlawful relationship when he was 13.

Natalie Portman started off very early as an actress. She debuted at the age of 11 in Luc Besson’s Leon: The Professional. In the thriller, she plays Mathilda, a 12-year-old orphan, who develops a romantic bond with a hitman (Jean Reno).

