'Morbius' delayed again, will now arrive January 2022

This is happening for the second time this month. Sony Pictures’ upcoming Spider Man spinoff film ‘Morbius’ has been delayed yet again and will now release on January 21, 2022.

‘Morbius’ joins a long list of films that have now been delayed -- Uncharted, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Cinderella and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

‘Morbius’ was previously slated to premiere on March 19, 2021 but was then pushed to October 8. This new delay to January 2022 comes shortly after MGM delayed its latest James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’, from April 2 to October 8.

Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa and stars Jared Leto in the eponymous role. The film follows Michael Morbius, a doctor who becomes a vampire after attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, the character of Morbius the Living Vampire was originally introduced to Marvel's comic book universe in 1971, first appearing in Amazing Spider-Man #101.

The film will see Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Tyrese Gibson as Agent Stroud and Jared Harris in an undisclosed role.