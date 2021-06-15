Monica Lewinsky gets herself a first-look producing deal with 20th TV

20th Television has signed Monica Lewinsky and her production company to a first-look producing deal.

The news comes as Lewinsky is prepping the latest installment of the American Crime Story anthology series, ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’, in which she is engaged as a producer.

‘Impeachment’ will chronicle the events that led to the first impeachment of a sitting president in over a century. Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein stars as the former White House intern, with a star-studded cast that also includes Clive Owen (as Bill Clinton), Edie Falco (as Hillary Clinton) and Sarah Paulson (as Linda Tripp). The series is set to premiere September 7 on FX.

On the latest development, 20th TV president Karey Burke said in a statement, “As our team has gotten to know Monica through her involvement with our upcoming edition of American Crime Story, we’ve been very impressed with her instincts as a producer, and her desire to bring provocative, untold stories to the screen. She is formidable and passionate about the work, and we’re hopeful this first look deal leads to many successful projects together.”