'Mission: Impossible 7' filming 'paused again' due to COVID19

Mission: Impossible 7 is on pause again!



The filming of Tom Cruise starrer franchise reportedly has been paused again due to a positive COVID 19 case on set and this time.



Although there is no confirmation about halt and gossip related to Cruise, it has been claimed that the crew are gossiping that it could be Tom as he is allegedly absent from the set. As per The Sun report, “Filming on Mission Impossible 7 is on hold again because of coronavirus. And this time, those working on the production have said they think Tom could be the possible cause of the postponement''.

“Everyone on the set was told that filming was being stopped again because of a positive test. And since then, Tom hasn’t been on set once.



“Now people are speculating that he could have come into contact with the person who tested positive. And in some cases, people are even gossiping and saying it could be him.



“Obviously there is no proof of that but it’s not stopped people ­gossiping about it. It’s now become a joke on set, with people saying how ironic it would be if Tom was the reason they had to press pause again.”



Fans heard the bad news earlier this month about the production coming to a halt on the sets of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ set due to a COVID-19 case. In a statement, Paramount spokesperson said, “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”



Interestingly, Tom and the franchise shooting has been in the news for Cruise and his antics before. In 2020, Hollywood actor was taped shouting at the crew for breaking safety protocols of COVID-19 and not taking health and safety measures seriously enough.



'Mission: Impossible 7' filming has been hit with several setbacks and delays amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Meanwhile, MI7 is scheduled to be released November 19 and the 8th part is slated for Nov. 4, 2022