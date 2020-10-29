Mindy Kaling to star in, produce adaptation of Jennifer Weiner's 'Good in Bed' for HBO Max

Mindy Kaling will now star and produce ‘Good in Bed’. It is an adaptation of Jennifer Weiner’s best-selling novel.

It will be developed for HBO Max and will be an original movie.

The project will be written by Liz Sarnoff, a writer-producer on HBO’s hit Barry.

The plot details a story of an up-and-coming journalist in Philadelphia who deals with shaky self-esteem, a fresh-out-of-the-closet mom, an absent father and the guy who broke her heart. In the course of one eventful year, with the help of a fairy godmother/movie star best friend, the journalist weathers public humiliation, finds true love and learns to accept herself, and her life, in all of its messy, imperfect glory.

Mindy Kaling is the co-creator and exec producer of Netflix’s tender comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’.