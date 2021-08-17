Mindy Kaling rounds out the cast of HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls'

Mindy Kaling has rounded out the cast of her upcoming HBO Max series titled ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’. The star cast now includes Isabella Roland, Kavi Ladnier, Stephen Guarino, Matt Maloy, Donielle Nash, and Najee Muhammad.

Divided into 13 episodes, the drama comedy follows roommates at the New England university Essex college who are described as “equal parts lovable and infuriating.”

The four leads will be portrayed by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Cast also includes Vico Ortiz, Chris Platt, Jillian Armenante, Mueen Jahan, Scott Lipman, Kim Matula, and Amanda Ripley.