Millie Bobby Brown kissing 'Enola Holmes 2' co-star without consent has social media divided 

The kissing controversy



Brown has been facing criticism for her on-set behaviour with Partridge. In an interview with Netflix, shared on the platform's TikTok account, Brown recalled a moment in the film where Enola kisses Tewkesbury very passionately. Turns out, the moment was unscripted, and Brown had planted the kiss without Partridge's knowledge, who was suitably surprised by the move. In the interview, Brown called her co-actor's reaction "so cute."



In response to the interview, professional intimacy coordinator Jessica Steinrock filmed a TikTok criticising Brown's sudden kiss, saying that while Brown and Partridge likely have a good rapport, Brown still kissed him without his consent.



In the same interview, Brown also recalled a scene where Enola is trying to teach Tewkesbury self-defense, which she does by punching him several times. While the punches were scripted and meant to be fake, Brown said she didn't need to pull her punches because of her bonding with Partridge in real life.



"I wasn't doing stunts, I really was hurting him, and by the end of it, he said 'Millie, can you just fake punch me?' I was fully just getting him right in the stomach," the actress said. Brown again called this scene "very cute".



In her response, Steinrock pointed out some obvious problems in Brown's stories, including that there is a power imbalance between Brown and Partridge.



Steinrock also says that it's little things like surprise kisses that can escalate over time. Users on TikTok seemed to be divided over the interview and Steinrock's video. While some termed the intimacy coordinator's video as an overreaction, others agreed that if a surprise kiss were to happen like this in any other profession, it certainly wouldn't be so readily accepted.

Some also did not like how Brown termed both the kiss and punching incident with fondness.

