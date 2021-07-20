Megan Fox pulls out of film premiere at last minute amid rising COVID cases. Is another COVID phase here?

Los Angeles saw a physical film premiere after long as a special screening for Lionsgate’s crime thriller ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ took place.

Lead actress Megan Fox, however, pulled out of the premiere at the last minute due to rising COVID cases. While a lot of things are opening up, Megan’s rep said, “Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of Covid cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight. We appreciate your understanding.”

The film ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ also stars Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, Colson Baker (aka musician Machine Gun Kelly), Lukas Haas, Caitlin Carmichael, Sistine Stallone and Olive Abercrombie. Hirsch, Haas, Carmichael, Stallone and Abercrombie were expected to attend tonight along with director Randall Emmett.

‘Switchgrass’ centers on FBI partners (Fox and Willis) and a Florida state detective (Hirsch) on the hunt of an elusive serial killer (Baker) before he strikes again. Alan Horsnail penned the script in his screenwriting debut; Emmett, a longtime producer, also making his directorial debut.



The film is scheduled for release in theatres and on digital on July 23.