Matthew Perry posts first photo from 'Friends' reunion shoot; deletes it later

Looks like the 'Friends' stars are back on set to shoot the most awaited 'Friends' reunion.



Matthew Perry, who played the fan favourite character of Chandler Bing, set the social media abuzz after he shared a picture of himself which he deleted later. Perry, who was one of the last Friends co-stars to join social media shared his first image from the shoot showing him getting ready and the actor's caption confirmed the filming was underway.

In pics: 'Friends' Turns 25: A Trip Down The Memory Lane With 25 Iconic Quotes From The Hit Show



Matthew Perry took to Instagram on Friday (April 9) to share the first photo from the special episode. In the photo, Matthew looked hilarious, as his mouth drooped open while he surprisingly stared into his dressing room mirror.





''Seconds before eating a makeup brush,' he joked and added, 'Not to mention reuniting with my Friends.'' he captioned the post.

In pics: Then and Now: Your Favourite Stars From 'Friends' After 25 Years Of The Hit Show



None of the other actors of the show shared any update about the reunion's filming. Although, Greg Grande, Friends set decorator also gave a sneak peek from the set showing the iconic couch in the backdrop of the fountain, seen in the theme song of the show. The picture showed six cups around the set-up and several people wearing face masks suggesting shooting is going on!





The six cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, and David Schwimmeralong with the show's creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane will sit down for an unscripted chat with Ellen DeGeneres. The episode will be shot on NBC comedy's original soundstage where the hit show was shot years back.



The special episode was announced in early 2020 and was scheduled to air in May 2020 but the pandemic delayed the filming and the premiere date of the special episode.



It will stream exclusively on HBO Max, though the new release date has not been announced.