Matthew McConaughey says he wont be be contesting for Texas governor's post

Matthew McConaughey may have shown interest in joining politics in the recent past, but the actor on Sunday announced that he has decided against a run for the Texas governor post amid speculation that the actor might enter the race.

"Over the past two years, I've been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life going forward," McConaughey said at the beginning of a three-minute video which he shared on Twitter. "Useful to myself, useful to my family and to the most amount of people."



The Oscar-winning actor then went on to elaborate on his opinions regarding the importance of servant leadership and how he has been considering a Texas gubernatorial run, but ultimately decided against it.



"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership," he said. "It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment."



The video came after McConaughey's reports came in that he was leading incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke as a hypothetical candidate in the polls for Texas governor, despite not having given an indication that he intended to run for public office.