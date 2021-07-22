Marvel casts Michaela Coel for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The multi-hyphenate Hollywood star Michaela Coel has been added to the ensemble cast of `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', the sequel to the hit Marvel film `Black Panther`, that was released in 2018.



According to Variety, character details are locked up and insiders say Coel has joined director Ryan Coogler at Atlanta`s Pinewood Studios, where production began for the film last month.



Coel recently exploded onto Hollywood`s radar in 2020 with her critically acclaimed HBO Max series `I May Destroy You`, for which she`s received four Emmy nominations. In addition to writing, directing and producing, Coel starred in the show as a popular writer processing rape trauma in contemporary London.



Coel's other credits include the Netflix series `Black Mirror` and `Chewing Gum`, and the feature films `Been So Long` and `Star Wars: The Last Jedi`. She is not currently represented by a talent agency and works through her indie label Falkna Productions, which co-produced `I May Destroy You`.While the additional cast has not been confirmed, it is expected that much of the cast of Marvel`s first `Black Panther' film, which includes Lupita Nyong`o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, and Winston Duke, will return.



Referring to the previous film`s lead, the late star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after battling colon cancer, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety in late June, "It`s clearly very emotional without Chad."He further added, "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We`re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."



Coogler has reworked the script following Boseman`s unexpected passing due to colon cancer a year ago. Nyong`o noted recently, "the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we`ve all experienced as a cast and as a world."



The first 'Black Panther' had grossed a massive USD 1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever` is set for a July 8, 2022 release.